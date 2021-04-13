Short Interest in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Decreases By 93.3%

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IMRN stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Immuron has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Immuron stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Immuron at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops oral immunotherapy polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of infectious and immune modulated diseases in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Research and Development, and Hyperimmune Products.

