Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Rises By 300.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Scott D. Lawrence acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

