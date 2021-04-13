Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Decreases By 99.1%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $16.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 306.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,265 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 8.62% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

