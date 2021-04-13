Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Increases By 1,692.0%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 1,692.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

FNY stock opened at $69.14 on Tuesday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26.

