Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Drops By 88.8%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 111.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 10.90% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:DVLU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $24.25.

