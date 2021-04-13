Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 834.0%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, an increase of 834.0% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 10,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.