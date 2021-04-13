Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Rises By 834.0%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, an increase of 834.0% from the March 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. 10,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

