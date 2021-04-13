Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 387.7%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a growth of 387.7% from the March 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 954,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ENLAY stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. Enel has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

