Short Interest in Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Increases By 2,750.0%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 2,750.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DTRC opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

