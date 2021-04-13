Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rises By 284.8%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 284.8% from the March 15th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 963,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTO opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Criteo has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Criteo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.53.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

