Short Interest in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Declines By 82.2%

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 82.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell purchased 2,000 shares of CF Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

