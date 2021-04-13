Short Interest in BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) Expands By 2,598.2%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOWX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,900 shares, a growth of 2,598.2% from the March 15th total of 33,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BOWX stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. BowX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98.

Get BowX Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in BowX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,182,000.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for BowX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BowX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.