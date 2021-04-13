Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Declines By 94.4%

Blue Line Protection Group Inc (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,739,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLPG remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,420,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328,746. Blue Line Protection Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.