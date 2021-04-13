SHIELD (XSH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $329,286.20 and approximately $17.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,883.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.22 or 0.03619738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00422696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $735.90 or 0.01170263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00509964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.01 or 0.00458000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.52 or 0.00358623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00033909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.