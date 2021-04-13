Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

SJR.B opened at C$33.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.45. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$21.39 and a 52 week high of C$35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.30.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

In other Shaw Communications news, Director Richard R. Green sold 1,784 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.34, for a total transaction of C$39,850.10. Also, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of Shaw Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$34.22 per share, with a total value of C$205,345.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,345.80.

Several research analysts have commented on SJR.B shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.30.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.