Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.45.

SHAK stock opened at $113.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -168.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,262,350. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $5,087,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

