Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $84.56 million and approximately $78,150.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00024842 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00023935 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00010108 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

