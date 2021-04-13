Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will post sales of $5.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $33.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $48.48 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $92.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

SELB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,741. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $427.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $67,319.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

