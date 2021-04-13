Scout Investments Inc. Sells 23,429 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,429 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Bancolombia worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.25%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

