Scout Investments Inc. Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,321 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lumentum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.33 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

