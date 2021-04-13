Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172,276 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 542.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 36,860 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 98,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $719,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $55.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.