Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Price Target to $25.00

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

