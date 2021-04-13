Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $516.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $510.00 to $516.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $509.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $429.57.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $378.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $369.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.42. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $390.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.