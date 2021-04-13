Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,926,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 116.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

