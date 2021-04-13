Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

Shares of UTHR opened at $198.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.99. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $94.26 and a 52-week high of $204.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

