Schroder Investment Management Group Has $19.16 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222,925 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.65.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

