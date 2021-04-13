Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.68 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $18,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $158.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.80 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

