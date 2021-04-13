Schroder Investment Management Group Has $18.21 Million Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Ardagh Group worth $18,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,148,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ardagh Group during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ardagh Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARD opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.14. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

