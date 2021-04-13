Schroder Investment Management Group Has $15.05 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.06 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,098,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,832. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.