Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €125.46 ($147.60).

SU stock opened at €133.46 ($157.01) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €127.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

