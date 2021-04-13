Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.42

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $15.22. Sasol shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,230 shares changing hands.

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 152.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 161.8% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 48,336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

