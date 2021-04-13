Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $14.42

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.42, but opened at $15.22. Sasol shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 3,230 shares changing hands.
SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
