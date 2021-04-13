Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Holdings Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

In related news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,431.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $909.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.07 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.