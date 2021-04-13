Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

SAL opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

