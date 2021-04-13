salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $228.76 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

