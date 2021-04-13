Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €141.00 ($165.88) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of Safran stock traded down €1.34 ($1.58) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €117.78 ($138.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €117.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €110.11.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

