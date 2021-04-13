SafePal (SFP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $145.81 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. In the last week, SafePal has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. SafePal has a market capitalization of $385.21 million and $145.81 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About SafePal
SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
