Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.52. Ryder System posted earnings of ($1.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Several research firms have commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of R opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.37. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

