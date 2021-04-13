RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 568,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.
RYB Education Company Profile
RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.
