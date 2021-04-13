RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 568,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.74% of RYB Education worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

