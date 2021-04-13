Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROYMY. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY remained flat at $$13.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,577. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Royal Mail has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.