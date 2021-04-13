Roth Capital Boosts VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $10.00

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.10 million, a PE ratio of -241.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32. VirTra has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, research analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

