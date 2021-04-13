Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROOT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.14.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.