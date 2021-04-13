Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021 // Comments off

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROOT. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Roots from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roots from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.14.

ROOT opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.18. Roots has a fifty-two week low of C$0.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Roots (TSE:ROOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.