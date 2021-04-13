Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in Roche by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 223,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Roche by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 689,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Roche by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf lowered Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Roche currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The company has a market capitalization of $284.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roche Holding AG has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.2782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

