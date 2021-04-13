Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $256.00 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on V. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NYSE V opened at $221.47 on Friday. Visa has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $432.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

