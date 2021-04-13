RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) vs. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Head-To-Head Review

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 86.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

87.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust -38.79% -10.73% -4.80% Easterly Government Properties 4.60% 0.89% 0.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Easterly Government Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.57 billion 1.66 $127.84 million $2.03 7.74 Easterly Government Properties $221.72 million 7.78 $7.21 million $1.20 17.49

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RLJ Lodging Trust and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 1 5 3 0 2.22 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 5 0 2.63

RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.83, indicating a potential downside of 24.72%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $25.57, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than RLJ Lodging Trust.

Risk & Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.