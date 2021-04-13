Rivetz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $160.00 (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Rivetz has a market capitalization of $840,641.61 and $160.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00054245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.10 or 0.00685474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00087107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00035122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00041121 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

