RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at $201,886.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,748 shares of company stock worth $1,019,708.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

