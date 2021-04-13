Rite Aid (RAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RAD stock opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Several brokerages have commented on RAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

