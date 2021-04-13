Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,818,000 after purchasing an additional 497,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,059,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,932,000. Institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

