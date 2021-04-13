Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson Sells 24,701 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Peter Svennilson sold 24,701 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,082,644.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,836.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Svennilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.80.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $849,729.75.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.03. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 171.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 172.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,918 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

