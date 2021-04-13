Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextDecade (NEXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT):

4/1/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

2/27/2021 – NextDecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

