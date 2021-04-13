Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NextDecade (NEXT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT):
- 4/1/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – NextDecade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “
- 2/27/2021 – NextDecade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “
NASDAQ NEXT opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in NextDecade in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NextDecade by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NextDecade by 63.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NextDecade by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.
