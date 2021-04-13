Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

